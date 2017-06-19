Picture purr-fect! Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld received the sweetest Father’s Day greeting from his cat Choupette on Sunday, June 18.



The Chanel designer’s favorite feline shared a photo of her legendary dad, 83, outfitted in his trademark black glasses, giving her a smooch. Choupette captioned the post: “Happy #FathersDay Daddy.Thank you for bringing me into the (fashion) world.”

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

The pampered pet’s Instragram account, Choupettesdiary, is managed by social media director Ashley Tschudin and has amassed an audience of almost one hundred thousand subscribers. The account provides followers with a glimpse into Choupette’s fabulous life of private planes and exotic vacations.

The white-haired cat’s decadent lifestyle inspired several lucrative business opportunities. “She did two jobs and made 3 million euros last year. One was for cars in Germany and the other was for a Japanese beauty product,” Lagerfeld explained to The Cut in 2015.



Lagerfeld first met Choupette when he offered to watch the feline while his friend went traveling. "When he came back, I thought, ‘I'm sorry, Choupette is mine,’” Lagerfeld revealed to The Cut in 2015.



And since taking guardianship of his furry friend, the fashion icon has taken very special care of his beloved pet. “She's over-groomed and everything. She has several maids. She's never alone when I'm not there. Oh no no… Even if she sleeps, she doesn't want to be alone. She's like a chic lady, like a kept woman with her personal maid,” Lagerfeld told CNBC of his pampered pal in January.



The fashion legend went on to share the significant role Choupette plays in his life. “[Choupette] gives something magical, that I understand that the Egyptians from 4,000 years before Jesus Christ, for them the cats were the most important animal. I understand that. And she gives energy. It's very strange. When I have her next to me I feel like a telephone [that] is recharged!" he shared with CNBC.



