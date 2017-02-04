Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nope, not me! Kate Beckinsale had a hilarious response to an Instagram commenter who mistook her for Sarah Silverman's mother on Saturday, February 4.

While out to dinner at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, the Underworld actress, 43, shared a photo of herself with a group of A-list pals, including Molly Shannon, Lance Bass, JoAnna Garcia, Nick Swisher and Silverman, who confused one fan.

"That sarah is your daughter? Pretty like you @katebeckinsale," the Instagram user wrote. Rather than correcting the fan's mistake, Beckinsale humorously replied, "Granddaughter. We are very proud of her."

Feels upon feels upon feels ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:43am PST

As (most) fans know, Silverman, 46, is currently dating Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, which could explain why the commenter confused the comedian with the former couple's 18-year-old daughter, Lily. Despite their mutual ties to Sheen, Beckinsale and Silverman have recently become close friends.



"I really love his girlfriend as well and we are lucky we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her," the British actress told the London Evening Standard last December. "Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter's life as possible is a good thing."

Beckinsale and Sheen, 47, have also kept a close bond since their 2003 split. "We split up ages ago," she told the newspaper. "We have been not together far longer than we were ever together. But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!