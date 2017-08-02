She spilled the beans! Kate Beckinsale revealed that her daughter, Lily Sheen, has a crush on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, August 1.



"You know how they have crushes on Justin Bieber and things like that? She's got one on you," the actress told the late-night host of her 18-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the front row of the studio audience.



"It's a little bit of a tricky situation, because my daughter's dad is dating Jimmy's ex-girlfriend— it's very twisted. It's a sort of horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe."

Lily’s father, actor Michael Sheen, has been dating Kimmel’s ex, Sarah Silverman, since 2014.

The Disappointments Room actress continued: “Anyway, I think you should be pleased. She's very attractive,” the Beckinsale told the comedian — but stopped short of giving her blessing[s]. "She's out of your league! I just want you to know that.”



Kimmel, who has been married to Molly McNearney since 2013, handled the news like a pro.

“I’m sorry! I had nothing to do with this! This is all her! This is your mother! Let's not ruin the crush thing. I want to keep that going, OK? Thank you very much. I appreciate it. I'm flattered. [Now] we're both embarrassed."

The talk show host then flipped the question on The Aviator star — asking about her teenage crushes.

“When you were your daughter's age, did you have a crush on a middle-aged, out-of-shape, hairy talk show host?" Kimmel enquired.

Beckinsale laughed and gave a surprising answer. “I do think it's a phase, the not conventionally-attractive man phase. Not that that's your category! You know what I mean! I didn't really have a type, so I sort of veered from Adam Ant into Boris Becker, and then that really scary looking one from The Pogues that had no teeth for a minute … Shane MacGowan!"

