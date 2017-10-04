Kate Beckinsale’s Cats Are Just Like Us!

You’ve got to be kitten me! Kate Beckinsale’s two cats are almost too cute! They have taken over the star’s social media feed, and we’re not mad about it. Watch the latest video in our "Pets, They're Just Like Us" series to see how her four-legged friends spend their time.

Here come the hotstepper A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

The Underworld actress, 44, posts the most adorable photos of her felines. Whether she’s dressing the pair up in costumes, or having a late-night snuggle sesh with them, they’re always by her side.

Courtesy Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Sometimes, she even dresses like her cat. In one Instagram photo, she poses with her cat Clive as both wear white fur costumes. She captioned the photo, “Clive got a panda hat and it’s amazing,” she wrote on December 16.

In January 2017, the star claimed that her cats love to dress up. “My cat is quite stupid, and I say that with love but does really enjoy dressing up. The trouble is he has resting bitch face and always looks angry, but he’s actually really happy about it," she said during an on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the time.

She's all "try me , bittchhh" A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

The cats also enjoy a healthy snack. In one Instagram video, Beckinsale catches her cat sneaking a bite of her salad. “Excuse me, that’s a salad. What’s the matter with you?” She captioned the clip: “Genuinely afraid she’s trying my knickers when I’m out.”

Whether they’re dressing alike or just lounging around, the actress’ cats prove they are a girl’s best friend.

Check out more of their antics in the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.