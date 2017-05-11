Making it official! Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the L.A. premiere of Snatched, starring Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn, on Wednesday, May 10.

Hudson, 38, and Fujikawa kissed and posed for photos together during their big night out. An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the actress looked happy and rubbed his back while mingling with other attendees.

In March, the couple showed some PDA outside Juice Crafters in L.A. "Kate grabbed him and wrapped her arms around him," an eyewitness told Us at the time. "They were kissing and not shy about it at all. She was really flirty."

Hudson and Fujikawa were joined by her mom and Kurt Russell on Wednesday night. Hawn, 71, who stars in the comedy with Amy Schumer, gushed over her daughter's new man on the red carpet.

"He's a great guy. Yeah, he's very special actually," she told Entertainment Tonight. Russell, 66, added: "I always approve. Kate brings good guys." (Russell has been a father figure to Hudson for decades; her biological father is musician-actor Bill Hudson.)

The Almost Famous star was most recently linked to Nick Jonas and Diplo. She was previously married to former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, with whom she shares 13-year-old son Ryder. She's also mom of Bingham, 5, her son with her ex-fiance, Muse singer Matthew Bellamy.

