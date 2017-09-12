Like mother, like son. Kate Hudson shared a photo of herself and her son Ryder Robinson rocking matching buzz cuts on Instagram on Monday, September 11.

In the adorable pic, the pair, who share a very similar profile, look away from the camera as they show off their stylish ‘dos. The 38-year-old actress captioned the sweet photo with a red heart emoji.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As previously reported, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, who shares the 13-year-old boy with ex-husband Chris Robinson, buzzed her famous golden locks in July in preparation for an upcoming film project titled Sister, in which she will play a terminally ill high-schooler.

The Almost Famous star officially debuted her new look that same month when she shared a photo from the set of Sisters — a film directed by Sia that will also feature Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler.

In the snap, Hudson’s cut is on full display as she looks longingly out a window. She captioned the Instagram photo, which garnered more than 51,000 likes, “Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector.”

Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

And since debuting her new look, the Fabletics founder has not been shy about showing it off on social media.

In August, Hudson proudly displayed her buzzed head at a friend’s birthday party. The actress’ pal Erin Foster, who also attended the party, shared several video’s to Snapchat of the Bride Wars actress looking confident while singing and entertaining guests.

Courtesy Erin Foster/Instagram

Later that month, Hudson opened up about the benefits to having a shaved head in the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

“Shaving your head just cuts down on time spent post-sweat,” she told the mag.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.