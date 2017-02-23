Bedroom talk! Kate Upton revealed in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 22, that there is “absolutely no sex” before or after any of her fiancé Justin Verlander’s games.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model’s surprising revelation came after a curious caller asked whether she and Detroit Tigers pitcher Verlander, 34, preferred to get it on before or after his games.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

“There’s no sex before a game — absolutely none,” Upton responded. “What I’ve just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either.” The model further explained, “He’s exhausted. It’s kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Ricky Martin, the other guest on the show Wednesday night, jokingly advised Upton, “Just kill him a little bit further.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Upton and the MLB hunk got engaged last May, with Upton showing off her brand-new bling at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in NYC on Monday, May 2. “On my way to the Met,“ the Other Woman actress captioned a pre-event image she shared to Instagram that night. In the photo, her diamond ring is barely visible on her hand as she pats her pet boxer.

In December, the model exclusively told Us that it’s “fun” to be engaged to her athlete beau: “It’s a lot of fun,” she said at the Vince Camuto Holiday Dance Party at the A List in Beverly Hills. “I mean, in a lot of ways it [engaged life] is the same, but now we’re planning our life together.”



The couple first met in 2012 when they were shooting a commercial for the video game MLB 2K12, and dated on-and-off shortly afterward. Though the exact timeline of their breakups is unknown, at one point Upton dated Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy for six months before splitting with him in December 2013.

Upton and Verlander then reunited in the Bahamas in January 2014 and have been inseparable ever since.

