Katherine Jackson Credit: AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Katherine Jackson has been granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson after she accused him of elder abuse, TMZ and other outlets report.

In court documents obtained by the website, the Jackson family matriarch, 86, reportedly claims that Trent has been taking money from her bank accounts without permission and is attempting to estrange her from her kids. Per TMZ, she alleges that he is an “abusive con-man,” and that she has to hide in her closet when she wants to speak freely to her children.



Trent has been her longtime driver and was living in Katherine’s guest house. TMZ says she tried to fire Trent on February 3, but he bolted when law enforcement officials and Katherine’s lawyer arrived.



According to the site, the temporary restraining order requires Trent to stay 100 yards away from the mom of 10, vacate her guest house and give back all keys to the home.

The documents further allege that Katherine is worried about returning home from London, where she is visiting her daughter Janet Jackson. “Now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return,” the court papers claim, per TMZ.



Katherine also claims her daughter Rebbie Jackson and some of her other children are willing to testify to support her claims of elder abuse.



