Equal pay ... and then some! Katy Perry boasted about her rumored $25 million American Idol paycheck during a new interview on Tuesday, May 23.

"I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid," the "Swish Swish" singer, 32, boasted to New York City's 103.5 KTU without confirming a specific number. "And you know why? I got paid, pretty much, more than any guy that's been on the show. By the way, I love men. So, I'm a paid woman and I'm ready for a beautiful man."

Mega Agency

TMZ reported on Monday that Perry will earn a staggering $25 million to judge ABC's upcoming reboot of the singing competition. A rep for the network had no comment when Us Weekly reached out. If true, the paycheck would surpass Perry's predecessor Jennifer Lopez, who made $15 million for her stint as a judge on the original Fox series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I really wanted to join this show at the right time. I always have," Perry continued during her interview with KTU. "We've always been in negotiations for several years. It's never been right, but now when they kind of, like, brought it to a new home, it's perfect."

ABC officially announced on May 16 that Perry had signed on to judge the Idol revival, which is slated to debut in March 2018.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," the singer said in a press release. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."



