Katy Perry is changing her tune ... literally. The pop star modified a key lyric from her diss track "Swish Swish" during a concert on Monday, June 12, after apologizing to her longtime rival Taylor Swift.

Rather than singing the original line "Don't you come for me / No, not today" in the first verse of the song, Perry, 32, sang, "God bless you on your journey / Oh, baby girl."



Lester Cohen/WireImage

Since "Swish Swish" was released last month, many fans have speculated that it may be about the Grammy nominee's years-long feud with Swift, 27. However, Perry claimed in several recent interviews that the single is an anti-bullying anthem that isn't aimed at one specific person.

Despite Perry's repeated denials, Monday's altered lyric echoed a statement she made about Swift earlier in the day. "God bless her on her journey," Perry said of Swift during an interview on the Today show.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

The "Teenage Dream" singer's decision to tweak the lyric came after she said she's ready to move on from the much-publicized feud. "I forgive [Swift] and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," she said during a conversation with Arianna Huffington on Saturday, June 10. "I think it's ... time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. ... I love her, and I want the best for her."



The pop stars' feud began several years ago over a conflict with their backup dancers. Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014 that Perry allegedly "tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me" and attempted to "sabotage an entire arena tour." A source recently told Us Weekly that the former country singer is tired of the drama and "doesn't want to engage."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!