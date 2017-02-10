Its here! Katy Perry’s new hit “Chained to the Rhythm” has been released.

The pop star has been teasing the song for several days and on Friday, February 9, she finally debuted it, along with a quirky lyric video.



The video takes place inside a dolls house, kitted out for a hamster. A hand is seen preparing miniature food - think spaghetti and burgers - for the tiny creature who is watching a fellow furry friend running in a ball on the TV.



The song is the first track from her upcoming album, and also her first song in six months - her last was “Rise.”



Perry has been preparing her fans for the release with a series of cryptic Instagram posts including a billboard of her face being installed, with the date February 10 and a video of a woman with a mirror ball chained to her ankle too.



Los Angeles is #chainedtotherhythm A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Perry’s people also organized a global campaign to tease the track, with fans hunting for mirror balls in major cities around the world, that they could plug their headphones into and hear “Chained to the Rhythm.”



Check out the full song above.



