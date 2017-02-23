This will never get old 😂. One of Katy Perry’s backup dancers fell off the stage during her BRIT Awards performance in London on Wednesday, February 22, and thus Left Shark 2.0 was born. The backup dancer who took a tumble instantly became a meme, and the fact that they were dressed as a White House made it all the better.



In case you missed it, Perry performed her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm” and emphasized the track’s political undertones by performing alongside two skeleton figures resembling President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May and a bevy of backup dancers wearing cutout house costumes. At one point during her performance, one of the tiny houses found themselves too close to the edge of the stage and they tumbled over. The skeletons also held hands in reference to when Trump held May’s hand during a White House visit last month.



Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

“The new left shark 🏠 #BRITs2017 #KatyPerryBRITS,” one person on Twitter wrote, along with a clip of the viral moment, referring to Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl performance backup dancer who was dressed as a shark and seemingly less coordinated or prepared as its right shark counterpart.



Read more reactions to the LOL moment below and fear not because a rep for the BRIT Awards told BuzzFeed UK that the dancer is OK.



Mood: The house falling during Katy Perry's Brit performance pic.twitter.com/OcNN2NCEwr — Jas 🥀 (@fo0lsforyou) February 22, 2017

The brits 😂😂 Katy Perry couldn't even save the house 😂😂 #brits 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vTypOvHarN — TCO 🇬🇧 (@THISISTCO) February 22, 2017

Mood: The house falling during Katy Perry's Brit performance pic.twitter.com/OcNN2NCEwr — Jas 🥀 (@fo0lsforyou) February 22, 2017