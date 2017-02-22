Setting the record straight! Kelly Ripa is backtracking the much-publicized comments she made last week about how her husband, Mark Consuelos, is "immediately mean" to her after sex — or as she called it, "special grownup time."

"I'm sorry! I was joking," the talk show host, 46, clarified on Live with Kelly on Wednesday, February 22, as seen in the video above. "This is a funny, irreverent show. I didn't realize that it would become trending news."



Luckily, Consuelos, 45, told viewers he wasn't bothered by his wife of 20 years' joke. "I laughed," he said while cohosting the syndicated morning show on Wednesday. "I didn't refute it because I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I ever heard. … I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious. I sleep."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Maybe that's what I meant," Ripa replied. "I didn't really mean 'mean.' I meant completely disinterested, like sound asleep."

The TV personality then joked that her husband has since been overcompensating. "Now, he's oddly attentive," she explained. "There's odd conversations, like, 'Do you want to watch the Real Housewives? What do you want to do? Would you like pizza? Can I get you flowers?'"

"She's not wrong," the Pitch actor responded, laughing.

Further proving that Ripa's comments spread like wildfire, Consuelos told the audience that when he traveled to Dallas last week, a group of women stared at him in a restaurant. "They were looking at me like I was some monster," he said. Ripa added, "No … they were like, 'I bet I can make him nice.'"

