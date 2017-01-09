Kellyanne Conway spoke out about Meryl Streep’s anti-Donald Trump speech at the 2017 Golden Globes during a Monday, January 9, appearance on Fox & Friends. See what she had to say in the video above!



The newly appointed White House counselor and former Trump campaign manager, 49, said that Streep’s fiery oration criticizing the president-elect, 70, left her feeling a bit uneasy.

“I’m concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is also, I think, inciting people’s worst instincts,” Conway said. “When she won’t get up there and say, ‘I didn’t like it, but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.’ Which he has actually done from moment one. The moment he won, he said, 'I’m going to be president for [all people].'”

As viewers saw on Sunday night’s telecast of the Globes ceremony, the Florence Foster Jenkins actress, 67, addressed Trump’s impending presidency while accepting the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Though she didn’t actually say his name, she specifically noted the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s unflattering impression of New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, at a South Carolina rally last year.



“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good, there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth,” Streep said of Trump’s actions. “It was the moment where the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t a movie, it was real life.”

The real estate tycoon responded to the three-time Academy Award winner’s speech in a Monday morning interview with The New York Times. "I was never mocking anyone," he told the newspaper. "People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing."

Trump also blasted the Devil Wears Prada star via Twitter, writing, "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"



