Coachella cuddles! Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were spotted getting cozy at a Coachella party on Saturday, April 15, an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

"They were super cozy and super close," the eyewitness tells Us. "She rapped along to lyrics as the DJ played his song 'F--kin' Problems.' She took his goggles off at one point and put them on herself. She sat next to him the whole time."

Though the supermodel, 21, and the rapper, 28, arrived and left separately, "it was clear she was there just to see him," the onlooker adds. "As soon as she walked into the party, she asked where he was. He was rubbing her arms at one point later in the night because it got really chilly."

Jenner attended the #WeedMapsOasis party, which was presented by West Coast Cure and Brass Knuckles, with a group of her friends to watch Rocky perform. "When he wasn't on stage hosting and was back in the VIP section, she would sit right by him," the eyewitness tells Us.

The rumored couple have been spotted together on several occasions since early 2016, though they've both kept quiet about the status of their relationship. In January, a source told Us that, at the time, the Victoria's Secret Angel wasn't "in a serious relationship with anyone" and was "just casually dating." She had previously been linked to Los Angeles Lakers star Jordan Clarkson.

