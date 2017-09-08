Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Are ‘Hooking Up'

Kendall Jenner has been “hooking up” with Blake Griffin, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The supermodel, 21, and NBA star, 28, have been spotted out together on several occasions in recent weeks. "Kendall and Blake are definitely dating and hooking up,” a second source tells Us. "They are having a good time together.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Griffin and his fiancée Brynn Cameron split in July. "They ended things on good terms,” a source told Us of the former couple, who share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 12 months. “They are still friends while raising their son and daughter.”



DOBN/RMBI/BACKGRID

Jenner has been linked to rapper ASAP Rocky for more than a year, however a source explains that the two are free to date other people as well. "She and ASAP were never exclusive,” the insider says. “And she was always seeing other guys while hanging out with him.”

Us Weekly first reported that the duo were spending time together in July 2016. One month later, their fling had progressed into “full-on dating,” an insider told Us at the time. The duo were seen getting cozy at the 2017 Met Gala in May, where Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat photo of the rapper grabbing Kendall’s butt as sister Kylie took a photo. Later the same night, the pair were seen dancing together at 1 Oak nightclub.

As for her budding relationship with the Los Angeles Clippers player, a pal explains that the duo are taking their time getting to know each other. “Kendall and Blake are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and are having fun together,” says the source. "It’s a little early to call them boyfriend and girlfriend. Kendall wont settle down soon – she is busy and likes her freedom.”

