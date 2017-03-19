Kendall Jenner is making changes to her security team. The reality star has fired one of her security guards after her Hollywood Hills home was robbed earlier this week, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 21-year-old supermodel was hosting a party at her $6.5 million mansion on Wednesday, March 15, and left for one hour around midnight, TMZ reported. According to the website, the guard was stationed outside when an uninvited guest made their way into the house and stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry from Jenner’s bedroom, including a Rolex watch and a Cartier timepiece.

According to TMZ, there was no forced entry, and the TV personality called the police, who later reviewed security footage from the incident.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

A source tells Us Weekly that the security guard had only worked for Jenner for a short time. The Victoria’s Secret model only hired the guard after her stalker incident last summer, in which a trespasser was waiting for her on her property when she arrived home.

Jenner’s burglary is the latest scary incident to hit the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian parted ways with her longtime bodyguard Pascal Duvier after her Paris heist. Duvier first started working with Kim’s husband, Kanye West, in 2012, and began protecting Kim the following year.



“The decision wasn’t personal, but rather a complete overhauling of security after the incident,” a source told Us at the time.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!