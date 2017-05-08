Kendall Jenner wants to spice things up. The 21-year-old supermodel revealed during an episode of famed photographer Mario Testino’s podcast that she loves “sexual” photo shoots. Listen to what she said in the video above!

The duo went through some of Testino's photographs of Jenner through the years. “I don’t get to be hot very often,” Jenner remarked, while looking at sexy photos of herself. “I love going, like, sexual, because I never really do it.”

Kevork Djansezian/GC Images

Testino chimed in that it may be because other photographers view her as a high-fashion model. “It’s so weird because you have the body,” he said. “I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue, and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.”

Dave M. Benett/WireImage

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she loves getting complete makeovers for shoots. “I also love being transformed,” she said. “Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so people try — they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.”

Jenner also said that it’s “so fun” to work with some of her famous pals, such as Justin Bieber and Gigi and Bella Hadid. She said she met the pop superstar “just being on the scene” in Hollywood, and they quickly became friends. “After that Kylie [Jenner] and I got invited to his movie premieres and whatever, and then we all lived in the same community. We were neighbors, basically,” she said.



As for the Hadid sisters, Jenner revealed that she was actually friends with Bella first. "Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling, but Bella and I actually were really good friends since high school, like hung out everyday in high school before either of us started working,” she said. "It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like six years ago.”

