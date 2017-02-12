Jenner, 21, went full-on grunge glam for the night in a faded black graphic T-shirt, high black miniskirt, black velour boots and an oversize puffy black coat. The Victoria’s Secret supermodel kept her newly shorn locks tied half-up and accessorized with huge diamond hoop earrings.

Her rumored beau, meanwhile, opted for a more colorful outfit with a bright red Gucci sweatshirt, black-and-red track pants and a large tan trench coat. The 28-year-old “L$D” rapper happily trailed behind Jenner as she carefully made her way through the slush.



"Kendall and A$AP arrived together with a large group of friends," a source told Us of the outing. "A$AP was at the table next to the DJ booth as Kendall spun all night. They all danced the night away and had an amazing time."

Jenner’s pals Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were also on hand for the night out on the town, attending the F Is for Fendi party earlier in the evening, and both friends wore equally fashionable all-black ensembles paired with oversize hoop earrings.

Jenner's sister Kylie and her boyfriend, Tyga, were also in attendance at 1 Oak, and other celeb guests included Heidi Klum, Tyler the Creator, Paris Hilton, Nicole Peltz and Kevin Connolly as well as models Doutzen Kroes, Amber Valetta and Barbara Palvin.

Though both Jenner and the rapper have remained mum about their relationship status, the pair have been spending plenty of time together in recent weeks, and on different continents and coasts too.



On January 22, the couple was spotted shopping at a flea market together in Paris, smiling and chatting as they walked the streets together. And just a few days earlier, the pair enjoyed a double date with Kylie and Tyga in NYC.

After the famous sisters indulged in a bit of retail therapy with their men at clothing boutique Ovadia & Sons on January 17, Kendall and A$AP Rocky took a stroll together to a jewelry store in Manhattan’s Diamond District, where the model got fitted for a pair of new custom grills.



