Extra baggage. Kendra Wilkinson very nearly got into a drunken airplane fight with another woman on Tuesday, January 10. The reality star, 31, explained what happened to a TMZ cameraman after she touched down at LAX.

"I almost got in a fight with this woman on the plane. I was coming back from Vegas. It's a 45-minute flight and we're a little drunk. We are — me and this girl," Wilkinson said of her and her friend. "Then this woman who is a prude f--king bitch goes, 'We can hear you loud enough.'"

Although Wilkinson was annoyed by the situation, she couldn't help but laugh. "The woman in the back row was jealous as f--k that she couldn't party with us."

The Girls Next Door alum admitted that she had a few tequila shots after boarding from Las Vegas. The anonymous woman made the remark on her way off the plane.

"'Oh yeah, say it to my f--king face!'" Wilkinson recalled saying. "She didn't. She ran away."

Wilkinson tweeted about the situation afterward. "I was f—ked up," she wrote, adding smiley emojis. "My drunk ass was tryin to find her n the the pap cameras picked me up at that moment."

