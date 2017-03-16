She handled this awkward convo like a pro. Keri Russell revealed her thoughts on her longtime love Matthew Rhys’ infamous, NSFW scene in HBO’s Girls. Watch a blurred version of the scene in the clip above.

In a recent episode, Rhys, 42, guest-starred as an acclaimed novelist named Chuck Palmer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several college students. Hannah Horvath (played by Lena Dunham) writes an article about the allegations, so Chuck invites her over to his apartment to discuss it. The episode ends with Chuck shockingly exposing himself to Hannah.

Craig Blankenhorn

Seth Meyers brought up the uncomfortable moment with Russell, 40, on the Wednesday, March 15, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “There was some male full-frontal nudity,” Meyers remarked. “I’ve heard since that what I saw was a prosthetic.”

“It was,” the Americans actress confirmed. "I will say, he said he was going to go do that and I was like, ‘Who are you sleeping with? Who do you have sex with on the show? Or which version of all the girls are you sleeping with?’ And he was like, ‘Well, it’s not quite like that.’”



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

She then detailed the drama over the show allowing him to pick which prosthetic he wanted to wear. "Then there was the whole thing where he got to choose his own [prosthetic penis],” she said. “But he’s in such an awkward position. He was like, ‘If I chose a giant one, people are going to be like, ‘What a dick.’ So he’s like, ‘I just, like, let someone else do it.’"

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rhys, who welcomed a son, Sam, with his Americans costar last year, previously explained that he was asked to select the prosthetic, but he didn’t offer his input. “They kindly offered, and I said, ‘No, thank you. You choose,'” he told Vulture last month.



When he saw the final option, Rhys just went with it. “I said, ‘That’s fine, thank you. That’s the one I’ll use,’” he said. "It wasn’t the one used by Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights. No. Clearly not. That one is far larger!”

