The war wages on. Kesha released emails in court that allegedly show Dr. Luke criticizing her weight when they worked together.

According to the New York Post, Kesha's attorney filed new court papers this week because the singer wants to "be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health."

Monica Schipper/WireImage

The Post obtained the emails and reports that the alleged exchanges were sent in 2012 between Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager, Monica Cornia. Per the Post, Dr. Luke, 43, allegedly wrote that songwriters and fellow producers were "reluctant to give Kesha their songs" because of her weight.

"There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this particular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast," Dr. Luke reportedly wrote, according to the Post.

Cornia reportedly replied that Kesha is "a human and not a machine. If she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want."

Dr. Luke's lawyer, Christine Lepera, released a statement to Us Weekly about the matter on Wednesday, February 15: "Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives, which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha's own concerns over her weight," the statement reads.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



"Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without court permission, three out-of-context emails, which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern," the statement continues. "Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in court."

Kesha, 29, and Dr. Luke have been in an ongoing legal battle since she filed a lawsuit against him in 2014 alleging that he drugged her and was physically, sexually and mentally abusive. He has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence.

In February 2016, Kesha was denied her request to be released from her Sony contract. Dr. Luke said in a previous statement that Kesha is free to release music without him. She dropped the lawsuit in August.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!