Kevin Hart is making politics a personal matter. Following Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s announcement that he would be running for president in 2020, Hart, 37, hilariously explained why he was eager to compete with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar for the White House.

“I heard that if Dwayne Johnson runs for president, you’re going to challenge him?” Good Morning America coanchor George Stephanopoulos asked Hart on Tuesday, June 6.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

“Just out of spite,” Hart joked. "I think he would look stupid in one of those president ties.”

The I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons author noted that his plans to run would be a way to get revenge on his costar and friend. “D.J. plays too much,” Hart said of Johnson, explaining one prank in particular that sent him over the edge. “I don’t like insects. … We were in Hawaii in the jungle. They have these centipedes all over the place,” Hart recalled of the fantasy adventure film's set. “We’re laying on the ground and he puts something in my ear and they were rolling ... I’m like, ‘Centipede in my ear!’”

While it turns out that the insect was a fake spider, the practical joke sent Hart into full panic mode.

Hart has previously joked about Johnson’s presidential announcement. When asked if he supported the Baywatch star’s political aspirations, Hart said that they should have taken on the White House together. "You know what, because he didn't make me the vice president, no I do not [support him],” the comedian told E!. “I’m mad about it. I was shoo-in! The world wanted to see that and he didn't go with me, so I'm not rooting for DJ."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!