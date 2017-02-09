Khloé Kardashian and NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson have their eyes on the altar. After just five months of dating, “they’ve talked about getting married,” a Kardashian source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Though the Revenge Body star, 32, quickly shot down rumors when she flashed a diamond on her left ring finger in a Snapchat in December — the same month she finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom — another Kardashian insider notes that now, “She’d be happy about an engagement.”



No wonder: “Tristan is unbelievably good to her,” says a third pal, adding the duo have the type of connection “Khloé didn’t think she was ever going to have again after Lamar.” That’s why the reality star is talking to her family about settling down with the 25-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers center — and everyone’s on board. Explains the source, “The family loves Tristan and wants to see this work.”

Kardashian, who has previously dated James Harden and French Montana, has been gushing about her new man. During a January 12 appearance on Extra, the Good American designer admitted that she hopes Thompson is the one. "I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the one,” Kardashian told host Terri Seymour. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”



The same day, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, who has been vocal in the past about wanting children, told Today show host Natalie Morales that she still dreams of becoming a mother. "I mean, I hope so. I definitely hope so,” Kardashian said at the time. “I mean, God willing.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While there have been pregnancy rumors surrounding the couple, Kardashian recently took to Snapchat to prove she isn’t expecting just yet. Days after reports surfaced January 18 that Kardashian was carrying her first child, she posted a video on the app during a date night with Thompson — who welcomed a son with ex Jordan Craig in December — drinking a sizable glass of red wine. In one clip, she swirled the wine for the camera and joked, "I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine." She also posted a clip of Thompson smiling while holding his own glass as he said, "Wine life."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



