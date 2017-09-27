Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Getting ready for baby! Khloe Kardashian is about four months along in her pregnancy, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, September 26 that Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. The Good American designer joked on the season 13 finale of KUWTK in June that Thompson, who she has been dating since September 2016, would like to have enough children to start his own basketball team. "He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," she said of the Cleveland Cavaliers center. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."

As previously reported, Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner also has a baby on board with boyfriend Travis Scott, and a source tells Us that the Lip Kit creator is "at least four months" along too.

The sisters are over the moon about the similarly timed pregnancies, sources tell Us. “A big part of this is the fact that she will be sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloe," says the insider. "They are envisioning it like it’s a bonding period for them both as siblings."



Adds the source: “This was not even planned and completely by chance, but they couldn’t be more ecstatic!"

For Khloe, the timing couldn't be better. "Khloe is over the moon that this happened with Tristan and not any of her other past lovers," says a source. "She foresees him being the best dad for her child and can’t wait to see what the future holds."

While neither Kardashian nor Thompson has commented on their new addition, the NBA star did tweet two pairs of eye emojis shortly after Us Weekly revealed they were expecting. Fans were quick to notice the subtle comment and flooded his comments with congratulatory tweets and demands for more information. “Now this makes sense! Congrats!!!!” one user wrote, as another added: “SPILL THE TEA.”

