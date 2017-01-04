Cheers to a new year! Khloé Kardashian shared her New Year’s resolutions for each member of her family after a crazy 2016.

“It’s been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family,” she wrote on her app Tuesday, January 3. “Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year.”



Khloé, 32, hopes that her sister Kim Kardashian, who has been dealing with the aftermath of her traumatic Paris robbery and her husband Kanye West’s hospitalization, will continue to recover in 2017. “I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she has really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now,” she wrote. “So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”



The Selfish author, 36, only returned to social media yesterday after a three-month hiatus following the October 3 incident where she was tied up, gagged and robbed at gunpoint by five assailants. She posted a family photo with West and their children, North, 3, and Saint, 12 months, and engaged with fans on Twitter.



As for Rob Kardashian, Khloé hopes that he will be a devoted dad to his 1-month-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with his fiancée, Blac Chyna. “I hope for Rob to put his energy into being a good dad,” she wrote. “I want him to be able to block out the extra noise and focus on himself and what truly matters in life.”

The Good American denim designer also gushed about her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ability to juggle her three kids and find time for things she loves. “I love that Kourt finds time for herself too. … She really has a great balance and rhythm in her life right now so I want her to continue that,” she wrote. “I would also love for Kourt to take on a project that’s all her own. She’s so talented, so I think it would be great for her to do something related to interior design or another one of her hobbies.”



