Another glass, please! Khloé Kardashian shut down pregnancy rumors while enjoying a date night with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Friday, January 20.

The Revenge Body host, 32, shared a series of Snapchat videos of herself drinking red wine while at a restaurant with the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 25, and another unidentified friend days after reports claimed she was expecting her first child.

Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

In one video, Kardashian swirled a large wine glass for the camera and joked, "I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine." She also posted a clip of Thompson smiling and dancing while holding his own wine glass. "Wine life," he said.



A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

The reality star looked stunning at the dinner, wearing a dark low-cut sweater and aviator sunglasses. She wore her honey-blonde locks styled in two long braids. Throughout the evening, Kardashian used a variety of Snapchat filters on herself, her boyfriend and their friend. After leaving the restaurant, the happy couple, who started dating in September, played around with the fun-filled effects some more as the basketball player playfully licked Kardashian's ear.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom last month, recently revealed that she hopes Thompson is "the one." "I think that's why we all are in relationships — to find the one," she said during an Extra interview on January 12. "And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he's, like, the best. And yeah, I hope so. Only time will tell."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!