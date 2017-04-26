Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

The price of fame? A photo agency has filed a federal lawsuit against Khloe Kardashian, accusing the reality star of infringing on their copyrights.

According to court documents, Xposure Photos alleges that the reality star, 32, posted a photo illegally on Instagram without crediting them and removed the copyright information. The company is demanding $150,000.

The pic was taken when the Strong Looks Better Naked author was at the Miami restaurant Komodo in September 2016. She was joined by her older sister Kourtney Kardashian at the time. The photos were originally bought by another outlet.

Xposure Photos claims that the company would have profited from the photos if Khloe hadn't shared them on her account. "Kardashian's Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news — and especially news and images of Kardashian herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of Kardashian —who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff’s customers," the company said in a statement.

Kardashian is an avid Instagram user, and sometimes includes sponsored posts. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month, she can earn up to $250,000 for promoting just one brand or product on the social platform. Kourtney, 37, can command around the same amount, while Kim Kardashian can make $500,000 from one campaign.

Khloe's rep had no comment on the lawsuit.



