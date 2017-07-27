Kid Rock Hasn’t Decided on a Senate Run Just Yet

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

He’s not ruling it out! Kid Rock confirmed that that he is seriously “exploring” the idea of a potential U.S. Senate run to represent Michigan.

After fans suggested he try his hand at politics, the musician, 46, confirmed earlier this month. He then released a statement on his website on Wednesday, July 26, to further express his feelings on the matter.

“I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullshit,” he wrote.

The Detroit native, who recently launched a website to disseminate his message and sell promotional materials, has already started putting his ideas to action. “The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it,” he continued. “We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians.”

The rocker (real name is Robert James Ritchie) created a non-profit organization to promote voter registration to raise funds for “this critical cause,” and to encourage his fans to vote at his shows.

He also confronted allegations that his campaign is a “ploy” to sell apparel. “I can tell you, I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn please,” he wrote. “But either way, money raised at this time through the sale of merchandise associated with this very possible campaign will go towards our ‘register to vote’ efforts.”

If the “All Summer Long” singer finds himself on the ballot for the November 2018 race, he will face off against Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who has held the seat since 2000.

“One thing is for sure though … The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right about now … and rightfully so!” Kid Rock added on Wednesday. “If I decide to throw my hat in the ring for U.S. Senate, believe me … it’s game on mthrfkers.”

Stabenow, 67, has since spoken out about her potential competitor. “I know we both share a love for music, she told Entertainment Weekly in early July. “I concede he is better at playing the guitar, and I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is fighting for Michigan.”

Kid Rock now joins a list of celebrities that have shown interest in a political career. Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who said in May that a 2020 presidential run is a “real possibility,” recently filed a formal petition to draft the Jumanji actor for POTUS.

