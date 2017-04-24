Brian Prahl/Splash News

Their bikini bodies are on fire! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hit the beach in Punta Mita, Mexico, with several girlfriends this weekend, and both sisters flaunted their curves in sexy swimsuits during the vacation.



The Selfish author, 36, worked a printed bikini with green, yellow and red trim, and accessorized her look with several layered necklaces, giant hoop earrings and futuristic-looking sunglasses. She walked along the ocean and waded into the waves with her assistant and close friend Stephanie Sheppard. Kourtney, 38, also left little to the imagination in a red two-piece that showed off major underboob while she frolicked in the water.



Earlier in the trip, Kourtney stunned in a cheeky black swimsuit that showed off her toned booty, while Kim opted for black bikini bottoms and a gray crop top that laced up the front.

Brian Prahl/Splash News

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been hanging at Joe Francis’ Casa Aramara with about a dozen pals, including Larsa Pippen and Brittny Gastineau. The group was likely celebrating Kourtney’s recent 38th birthday on April 18.

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

The Kimoji creator, who is mom of 16-month-old son Saint and 3-year-old daughter North with husband Kanye West, enjoyed the beach vacation just days after she revealed that she lost six pounds thanks to the flu. “The flu can be an amazing diet,” she tweeted on April 19. “So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

The same day, Khloé Kardashian praised Kim’s enviable figure. “Well damn … she shut s--t down!!!” Khloé captioned a three-way split of her older sister in a crop top. “Hands down the best body ever! S--t, I have to get my s--t together. If this isn’t motivation, then I don’t know what is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!