Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day! Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Olivia Wilde and more celebs took to social media on Tuesday, February 14, to wish their loved ones a happy Valentine’s Day!

Kardashian, who has had a rocky past couple of months with her husband, Kanye West, shared a sweet snap of her and the rapper kissing to Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “Happy Valentine's Day.”

Bell got more personal with her message for husband Dax Shepard, whom she married in October 2013 after California legalized same-sex marriage. Alongside a black-and-white video clip of her hubby driving on their wedding day, she wrote: “Here are 11 seconds of one of my happiest days. Driving in the '67 Lincoln to the courthouse, listening to #brettdennen on a mix My Valentine made especially for this particular ride. I'm filled with excitement and nervous energy. And then he floors it - just to make me giggle. I love you with my whole heart, @daxshepard - for everything you are and all that you have taught me. Happy Valentine's day. #happyvalentinesday #valentines #valentinesday.”

Wilde posted three different Instagram photos in honor of all three of her Valentines — fiancé Jason Sudeikis and their two kids Otis and Daisy.



See more adorable V-Day posts from your favorite celebs below! (Tim McGraw wins all the points in our opinion!):

A dinner date with my Valentine @mfisher1212 . ❤️️💖😍😘 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Happy Valentine's ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

The loves of my life!!! Happy Valentines Day! ❤❤❤🙃 A post shared by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

My Valentine for almost 21 years Best years of my life A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:50am PST

To every #ValentineGirl out there- #HappyValentinesDay :) All we need is #LOVE ❤ #bhlove #nkotb 😉 A post shared by Joe (@joeymcintyre) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Happy Valentines Day to the best mother, wife, and friend I could ever ask for!! Love you kid!! A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

To the loves of my life...my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc ...I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤ This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:27am PST

I have known love but never have I known a love like this. You make my heart smile. #RealLove A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:51am PST

I never get to pick the movies anymore. Happy Valentine's Day! ❤ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:48am PST

❤️ A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:43am PST

#❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:38am PST

#❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:41am PST



