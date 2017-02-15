Happy Valentine’s Day! Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Olivia Wilde and more celebs took to social media on Tuesday, February 14, to wish their loved ones a happy Valentine’s Day!
Kardashian, who has had a rocky past couple of months with her husband, Kanye West, shared a sweet snap of her and the rapper kissing to Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “Happy Valentine's Day.”
Bell got more personal with her message for husband Dax Shepard, whom she married in October 2013 after California legalized same-sex marriage. Alongside a black-and-white video clip of her hubby driving on their wedding day, she wrote: “Here are 11 seconds of one of my happiest days. Driving in the '67 Lincoln to the courthouse, listening to #brettdennen on a mix My Valentine made especially for this particular ride. I'm filled with excitement and nervous energy. And then he floors it - just to make me giggle. I love you with my whole heart, @daxshepard - for everything you are and all that you have taught me. Happy Valentine's day. #happyvalentinesday #valentines #valentinesday.”
Wilde posted three different Instagram photos in honor of all three of her Valentines — fiancé Jason Sudeikis and their two kids Otis and Daisy.
See more adorable V-Day posts from your favorite celebs below! (Tim McGraw wins all the points in our opinion!):
Words can't truly describe what I feel for these 3 ladies. To say I love them does not even cut it. They are my reason for everything I do now. They are my life force. Even if they poop their pants or kick me in the face while we sleep. I'm not sure what kind of man I would Be if it wasn't for them. Happy Valentines day my loves. #valentines (DISCLAIMER: ALL but one has pooped their pants since I've known them)
