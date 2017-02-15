Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day! Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Olivia Wilde and more celebs took to social media on Tuesday, February 14, to wish their loved ones a happy Valentine’s Day!

Kardashian, who has had a rocky past couple of months with her husband, Kanye West, shared a sweet snap of her and the rapper kissing to Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “Happy Valentine's Day.”

Bell got more personal with her message for husband Dax Shepard, whom she married in October 2013 after California legalized same-sex marriage. Alongside a black-and-white video clip of her hubby driving on their wedding day, she wrote: “Here are 11 seconds of one of my happiest days. Driving in the '67 Lincoln to the courthouse, listening to #brettdennen on a mix My Valentine made especially for this particular ride. I'm filled with excitement and nervous energy. And then he floors it - just to make me giggle. I love you with my whole heart, @daxshepard - for everything you are and all that you have taught me. Happy Valentine's day. #happyvalentinesday #valentines #valentinesday.”

Wilde posted three different Instagram photos in honor of all three of her Valentines — fiancé Jason Sudeikis and their two kids Otis and Daisy.

See more adorable V-Day posts from your favorite celebs below! (Tim McGraw wins all the points in our opinion!): 

A dinner date with my Valentine @mfisher1212 . ❤️️💖😍😘

Happy Valentine's ❣️

The loves of my life!!! Happy Valentines Day! ❤❤❤🙃

My Valentine for almost 21 years Best years of my life

To every #ValentineGirl out there- #HappyValentinesDay :) All we need is #LOVE ❤ #bhlove #nkotb 😉

Happy Valentines Day to the best mother, wife, and friend I could ever ask for!! Love you kid!!

Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines

I have known love but never have I known a love like this. You make my heart smile. #RealLove

I never get to pick the movies anymore. Happy Valentine's Day! ❤

Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤

❤️

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

#❤

#❤

