Good news! Kim Kardashian could get her 20-carat engagement ring back, with the help of two of the several suspects who were arrested in connection with her Paris robbery on Monday, January 9.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her $4 million diamond bling stolen during the heist in the French capital last year, but there is now hope it’ll be retrieved.

Two unidentified brothers in their 50's are accused of "disposing" of the piece of jewelry and could help get it back, Paris police sources tell Us Weekly.

"They are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewelry,” the insider revealed to Us.

"Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewelry shop in Paris which is also linked to them. The jewelry has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days.”



Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

The source added that the men are said to be frequent visitors to Antwerp – the Belgium diamond capital - where unsourced items often change hands for millions.



"It’s a town where jewelry can be sold on with no questions asked," says the source. "The men know the industry inside out, and may well know exactly where the ring went."

As Us Weekly previously reported, 17 people have been arrested in total over the crime.



One of those was reportedly Kardashian’s limo driver. According to Le Monde, the chauffeur was the last person to drive the star before the October 3 incident, where Kardashian, 36, was tied up and gagged by five armed assailants who took an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.

Police are trying to determine whether the driver passed information to the thieves.

Us also revealed that the mom-of-two “will have to watch” a video of the robbers following their arrests.



The suspects will be held for up to 96 hours before being charged or released.

Check out more details of the case here.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



