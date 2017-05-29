It used to be mad love! Kim Kardashian addressed her feud with Taylor Swift during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 28.

An audience member asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, if her infamous Snapchat exposé tarnished her sister Kendall Jenner's friendship with the Grammy winner, 27. Throwing some not-so-subtle shade, Kardashian replied, "I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don't think she was. Yeah, so, I don't think it was awkward."

Cohen, 48, then asked Kardashian whether she has spoken to Swift since their much-publicized quarrel last year. The reality star simply shook her head and shrugged her shoulders.

The feud between the social media mogul and the "Bad Blood" singer began last year when Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, dropped his song "Famous," which included the controversial lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

Swift claimed she didn't approve of the line prior to the track's release, prompting Kardashian to release recordings of West, 39, and Swift's phone call in a series of Snapchat videos last July. In the call, the former country singer says the lyric is "like a compliment" before adding, "I really appreciate you telling me about it. That's really nice. ... I would never have expected you to tell me about one of the lines in your song."

After the Snapchat videos went viral, Swift posted a lengthy response on Instagram, claiming she wasn't informed that she'd be referred to as "that bitch" in the song. "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009," she wrote.

