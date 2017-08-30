Kim Kardashian has a strong opinion about President Donald Trump.

"Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 20 months, with husband Kanye West — said in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

"We've worked so hard to get where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing," she continued. "Every single day when you can't really believe what's going on, the next day it's something else even more crazy and tragic."



That said, Kardashian occasionally finds herself censoring her social media posts. "Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues," she explained. "You have to be really careful about what you say because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful, I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings."

The social media mogul is not one of Trump's 37-plus million followers on Twitter. "I do not [follow him]. I follow [Barack] Obama though," she told Harper's Bazaar, adding that "you just don't feel safe any more" with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, in the White House.



For the September 2017 issue of the magazine, Kardashian transformed herself into her idol Cher. The cover was released just days after her controversial Interview photo shoot, in which she channeled yet another style icon: late first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.



The reality star emulated the "Believe" singer, 71, with her long, raven locks, a revealing fringe dress and dark eye makeup for her latest cover. "She's always had the sickest style, I'm obsessed with her," she told the magazine. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the '70s and just what people must have thought back then."

Like Cher, Kardashian doesn't apologize for her sexy persona. "At the end of the day I still have to be me," she said. "If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I'm OK with it. That might not be appropriate for some people, and there's a time and a place. There's certain things I'll show my kids and certain things I won't show my kids. But generally I am OK with it. In moderation."

