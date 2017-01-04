Cutie alert! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Wednesday, January 4, to share a sweet pic of herself and son Saint, 12 months, one day after making a grand return to social media.



The reality TV queen, 36, shared a snap of herself crouching down on the ground and embracing her little guy, who is seen holding onto a strand of his mom’s hair as she looks off into the distance.



Kardashian — who also shares daughter North, 3, with husband Kanye West — sports a white T-shirt and camel booties in the photo, while Saint rocks a bright red onesie paired with black socks. “my son ❤,” she captioned the post.

my son ❤

As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality logged back onto Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat on Tuesday, January 4, following a three-month hiatus. She took an extended break from all social media platforms after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. Kardashian finally broke her silence by sharing a family photo and by interacting with fans on Twitter.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

In the pic she posted Tuesday, which she captioned “family” on both Instagram and Twitter, Kardashian is crouching down again next to Saint and North as her hip-hop star hubby, 39, stands in the background.



family

Earlier in the day, the Selfish author shared a montage of home videos featuring herself, West and their children on her app, KimKardashianWest.com. The two-and-a-half-minute clip is set to the tune of Jeremih’s 2015 hit “Paradise.” On Snapchat, she revealed West made two versions of the video for Christmas. "Kanye made me two versions for my Christmas present," she wrote alongside an alternate version.



Prior to her social media resurgence, Kardashian had made very few public outings in the wake of her robbery and West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion. Most recently, she was spotted with her kids and West at The Nutcracker during the holidays.



