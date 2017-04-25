Girls gone wild! Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday celebrations in Punta Mita, Mexico are going down with a bang.

The mom-of-three is letting her hair down with a group of girlfriends, and her sister Kim Kardashian has given a rundown of all the antics.

“So I’m gonna give you guys a play by play of the trip so far,” she tweeted on Monday, April 24, before posting several more messages describing what they’d been up to.

“kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it,” she wrote.

“Nicole Reda had a 10 min black out & tried to fight @steph_shep,” read another.

“@BrittGastineau skinny dipped solo and then disappeared for the two days,” she claimed.

The Calabasas mom crew (Kourt's bffs) are LIT!!!! They won't stop taking @HrushAchemyan's twerk class. #MilfsGoneWild — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

. @larsapippen tried to give me a "special" brownie and I threatened to sue her & the chef — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

. @BrittGastineau skinny dipped solo and then disappeared for the two days — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

. @jenatkinhair spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she's fat shaming me — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Kim, 36, also said her friends were trying to spike her food and drink.

“@larsapippen tried to give me a “special brownie and I threatened to sue her & the chef,” and then added: “@jenatkinhair spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she’s fat shaming me.”

She accompanied her tweets with some photos and video, including a blurry image of the “#MilfsGoneWild” posing with a giant inflatable penis.

But while she was happily documenting Kourtney’s naked cartwheels what was Kim up to?

“Oh and as for me you ask?….I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body,” she wrote.

Check out the sisters flaunting their bikini bodies here.

