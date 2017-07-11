A sweet denial! Kim Kardashian is vehemently denying a troll's claim that she was spotted with cocaine.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted a Snapchat video of herself on Monday, July 10, to show fans some of the new items from her Kardashian Kids clothing line. A white substance was visible on the counter in the background of the clip.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed the mysterious substance and tweeted, "Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy." Kardashian quickly responded to the since-deleted message on Tuesday, July 11, tweeting, "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop."



I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

The social media mogul, who shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 19 months, with husband Kanye West, has made it an effort to avoid drugs and alcohol her entire life. "My dad [Robert Kardashian] always put such a big responsibility on me," she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May.



"In high school and college, Kourtney [Kardashian] was such a big drinker," she continued. "My dad was really well aware. So when I was 14, he would teach me to drive his car and made me go with my sister every weekend to watch her [at parties]. I'd drive everyone home, everyone would take advantage of me and only have me hang out just to drive everyone home. I felt this sense of responsibility."



Kim also spoke about her sober lifestyle on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2010, saying, "I hate the taste of alcohol."

