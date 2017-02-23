So much for the ginormous parka. Kim Kardashian suffered a nip slip while leaving restaurant Joey in Woodland Hills, California, on Wednesday, February 22.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, gave photographers an accidental glimpse of her nipple in a lace corset top, which she paired with an unfortunate looking pair of high-waisted sweatpants and an oversized white parka. Kardashian completed her bizarre look, which was seemingly inspired by her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5, with a pair of ’80s sunglasses and a mini orange Birkin purse.



The Selfish author was dining with mom Kris Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. The day also marked what would have been their late father Robert Kardashian’s 73rd birthday.



“Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad!” Kim tweeted, along with a throwback family photo of her family with the late lawyer.



She also shared that her father left her with a tradition she’s carrying on with her own children, North and Saint West.

“I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️,” she tweeted. “I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21 ❤️.”



