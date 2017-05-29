Spilling the tea! Kim Kardashian candidly discussed some of her family's most shocking splits during a round of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 28.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how relieved were you when Kylie and Tyga finally called it quits?" Cohen asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, of her sister Kylie Jenner's recent split from longtime boyfriend Tyga.

"You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it doesn't mean he's a bad person at all," Kardashian replied. "And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since."

Cohen then asked the reality star if there's a chance her mother, Kris Jenner, will ever speak to her ex Caitlyn Jenner again. "Zero. No, one. No, I would say two percent. And those are Kendall and Kylie," Kardashian said with a deadpan expression, referring to the former couple's children. "That's their percentage. All fair, I think."

Later in the show, the Selfish author admitted that she knew her brief 2011 marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries would fail. "I just thought, 'Holy s--t. I'm 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married,'" she recalled. "I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they're getting old and have to figure it out. All their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!