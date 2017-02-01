Kim Kardashian met with a judge and attorneys in NYC on Wednesday, February 1, over her Paris robbery case, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source, Kardashian, 36, will testify on Wednesday and Thursday. She is answering questions about the incident and trying to help identify the robbers.

"They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media," the insider tells Us. "Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to NYC with her two children, daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 13 months, the source says. Kanye West stayed in L.A.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com

Last month, Paris police charged 10 people out of the 17 arrested in connection with the crime, which took place on October 3. The French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche also published Kardashian's police statement.

"I heard a noise at the door, like, footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered," the Selfish author reportedly recounted. "I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Then, beyond the sliding doors, I saw two people arrive with the gentleman from reception, and he was tied up. Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'police' on it. The second man had the same 'police' clothes, but did not have any ski mask. … It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me."

As previously reported, Kardashian was held at gunpoint, gagged and bound in the bathroom while the assailants stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry, including her "second" $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

The reality star will most likely never get her valuables back. Suspect Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, told French newspaper Le Monde that he and the other men melted down what they took. "For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them," he said. Kardashian's ring, however, could still be intact. "There is a person who has it," Khedache said, without naming names. "Everyone was afraid to sell it because it's a stone that's very easy to identify."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



