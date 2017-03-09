Frida Kahlo 2.0. Kim Kardashian transformed herself into the Mexican artist via Snapchat in honor of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8. The social media maven also snapped the filter on baby niece Dream Kardashian.



Snapchat also rolled out filters in honor of Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie and civil rights activist Rosa Parks in honor of the movement for women’s rights.



Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

This isn’t the first time Kardashian, 36, as been vocal about being a feminist. Back in March 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star defended her infamous naked mirror selfie.

"I am empowered by my body," Kardashian wrote on her website after facing backlash. "I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about it."

Courtesy Blac Chyna/Snapchat

“I feel so lucky to have grown up surrounded by strong, driven, independent women,” she continued. “The life lessons I've learned from my sisters, my mother and my grandmother, I will pass along to my daughter. I want her to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body. I don't want her to grow up in a world where she is made to feel less-than for embracing everything it means to be a woman. It's 2016. The body-shaming and slut-shaming—it's like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me,” she concluded.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian's sister, Khloé, also took to social media to celebrate International Women's Day. The Strong Looks Better Naked author posted a fierce photo of herself in a skintight red dress to Instagram with the caption: "#InternationalWomensDay ❤️."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!