Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Kanye 2018? Kim Kardashian is already campaigning for her husband, Kanye West, to headline Super Bowl LII.

The reality star, 36, retweeted two accounts on Monday, February 6, that suggested the 39-year-old rapper as the performer for next year’s big game, which will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Never too early. #KanyeForSuperbowl52,” one fan account wrote, along with a collage of pics from West’s performances. Another account simply wrote, “#KanyeforSuperbowl52.”



The “Fade” rapper has been keeping a low profile since he canceled all the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour and completed a nine-day hospital stay for extreme exhaustion in late November. He is also reportedly skipping the Grammys on Sunday, February 12, despite his eight nominations.

However, West does have several new projects in the works. He recently filmed a music video for his collaboration with Tyga, “Feel Me,” which will feature cameos by Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The fashion designer is also debuting his Yeezy season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week and working on a kids' clothing line with his wife.

Kardashian’s support for West to snag next year’s Super Bowl gig comes just a day after the New England Patriots made an epic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Lady Gaga stole the show at halftime when she performed a medley of patriotic songs before leaping from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium and swinging over the crowd. Once she reached the stage, the pop superstar, 30, belted out some of her biggest hits, such as “Born This Way” and “Just Dance.”



The Super Bowl has never had a rapper lead the halftime show. In the past, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Nelly have all appeared alongside pop, rock or R&B headliners.



