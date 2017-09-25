Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, the reality star is avoiding Paris Fashion Week altogether.



A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian will be in Paris for the week, however Kim and Kendall Jenner will not. As previously reported, the KKW Beauty founder was gagged and robbed at gunpoint while in the city of light for Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016, and the thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry. Several suspects were arrested in January 2017, with 10 people charged in connection with the crime.



Following the terrifying incident, Kim took a three-month long social media hiatus, returning in January to share adorable photos of herself with husband Kanye West and their kids, North and Saint.

The 36-year-old reality star’s police statement, recorded hours after the robbery, was released by the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, January 15.

"I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m.," she is quoted as saying in the account. "Then, beyond the sliding doors, I saw two people arrive with the gentleman from reception, and he was tied up. Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'police' on it. The second man had the same 'police' clothes, but did not have any ski mask. … It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me."

“He had a strong French accent and asked me for my ring [in English]. He looked at what was on the bedside table. It was worth $4 million," she continued. "He took out a gun and I showed him the ring. He had gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money were and at that point, they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs."

Kim opened up about how the experience changed her during a June appearance on The View. “I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message," she said at the time. "I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.