Cue the wedding bells! Kit Harington and his on-screen love-turned-girlfriend, Rose Leslie, are engaged to be married, multiple outlets are reporting.



The notoriously private couple, who have been dating on and off since 2012, made their red carpet debut at the Oliver Awards in London in April 2016. Although they have been low-key about their love, the Emmy nominee talked about his character (Jon Snow)’s love for Leslie’s character (Wildling Ygritte), who died in the show’s fourth season, during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in July.



“Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always,” Harington told Us. “There will be no one else.”

During an interview with Vogue Italia in May 2016, the Pompeii actor recalled falling in love with the Morgan actress while filming Game of Thrones in Iceland.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” Harington said at the time of falling for Leslie.

The Good Fight star opened up about her relationship during a recent interview with the Telegraph. “We do our best to keep at it. And FaceTime is obviously a fabulous thing,” Leslie said of maintaining her long-distance relationship. “Kit has so much wisdom and he’s brilliant at encouraging me and making sure I don’t stay down in the dump for long.”

