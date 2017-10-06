You know nothing, Jon Snow! Kit Harington totally fumbled his proposal to former costar Rose Leslie. The Game of Thrones hunk, 30, opened up about his big moment during an interview with British TV host Jonathan Ross.

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff..." he said. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."

"Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!" he quickly added. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load."

Nevertheless, Leslie, of course, agreed to marry him. The couple would go on to announce the news (in a very British way!) in The Times' "Forthcoming Marriages" section.

"Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie," the post read. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Harington and Leslie, 30, have been dating on and off since 2012 — and it appears that they may exchange their vows within the next two years.

"[The cast] have all got to be there so the whole [show] has got to shut down," Harington joked to Ross. The HBO series is set to start filming its final eight season next summer and will air in 2019.

