Kourtney Kardashian Jokes That She's 'Nipple Clamp Ready'

Uh, TMI? Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat on Saturday, April 22, to share a photo of a nipple clamp, joking that she's willing to use the sex toy.

"Nipple clamp ready," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, captioned the black-and-white picture, which showed the BDSM toy wrapped in manufacturer's packaging.

Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

However, Kardashian may have to keep the nipple clamp tucked away for the time being. She has been predominantly single since she ended her nine-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in July 2015, barring a few brief flings with younger men, including Justin Bieber and model Younes Bendjima.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2015 that the reality star and Bieber, 23, had been secretly hooking up for four months. "Justin bragged to friends recently that he has been hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian," a source told Us at the time. A second insider added, "Every time Kourtney and Justin are together they're extremely flirtatious. They text each other all the time."



Disick, 33, didn't approve. "Scott feels she's doing this to get back at him and get revenge," another source told Us. "He feels he has to take it and can't say anything after all he did to her, but he thinks it's dumb and immature."



After Kardashian and Bieber cooled off, she moved on to Bendjima, 23. Us confirmed in December 2016 that the duo were hooking up, shortly after they were spotted outside a hotel in Beverly Hills. However, the fling was short-lived.



The social media maven and Disick have since become more amicable as they coparent their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. Earlier this month, they headed to Hawaii for a family vacation. "MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!