Kourtney Kardashian cannes get enough! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted kissing rumored beau Younes Bendjima aboard a yacht in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 23.

The 38-year-old showed off her toned body in a gold bikini while going in to smooch the model, 23.



Backgrid

The pair have been packing on the PDA since arriving in Antibes, France, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Sunday, May 21. Since then, the reality star has been showing off her body in several different swimsuits while cozying up to the hunk.

Backgrid

Kardashian is in France for the film festival with sister Kendall Jenner and pals Simon Huck and model Allie Rizzo.

Us Weekly first revealed that Kardashian and the former boxer were hooking up in December. In March, a source confirmed the duo were still on but not looking to make anything official.

“Kourtney and Younes are not serious,” the insider explained. “They are hooking up.”

Backgrid

Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, meanwhile, is also in town. The self-proclaimed Lord made headlines on Tuesday for touching down in France with actress Bella Thorne.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!