They can work it out! Kourtney Kardashian raved about her "coparenting skills" with ex Scott Disick while on a Hawaiian vacation with their kids.

"MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the entrepreneur, 33, sightseeing on Friday, April 7. In the shot, the former couple — who share kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — rock matching aviator sunglasses and pose in front of a stunning green landscape.

Life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

A day earlier, Disick shared a cute picture of his three kids looking out the window at a group of palm trees, shrubbery and a nearby hiking trail. "Life," he captioned the Instagram post. Kardashian, meanwhile, posted a cute snap with Mason and Penelope during a visit to Kualoa Ranch, a private nature reserve on the island of Oahu.



The reality stars have remained amicable for the sake of their family since they called it quits on their nine-year relationship in July 2015. However, in a newly released preview of the Sunday, April 9, episode of KUWTK, Disick admitted that he still has the hots for his ex.



"I'm still, like, turned on by her if that's what you're asking," Disick told Kourtney's sister Khloé Kardashian in the sneak peek when she asked him to divulge on the status of their relationship. He added, "I feel like I would never be over her. She's the love of my life."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!