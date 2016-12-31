The former couple are currently enjoying a holiday getaway with their three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — in Aspen, Colorado, as Kardashian has been documenting via Snapchat.



Mom and Dad A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

Disick has similarly been sharing images from the family vacation via his own social media accounts. Earlier in the day on Friday, the self-proclaimed Lord shared an adorable selfie of himself and Mason in the mirror, all dolled up in cold-weather gear.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

“Dream team,” the proud dad captioned the image, in which he and Mason wear matching beige beanies.



Dream team A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:55am PST

Though Kardashian and Disick parted ways last July, they continue to co-parent their three children, and, a source told Us this fall, the pair have even been living together again at Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion.



“Scott has been staying at Kourtney’s house with her and the kids for the last few weeks,” an insider told Us in November. “He has really cleaned up his act and been well behaved. Kourtney is always skeptical about how long it will last, but she has been very encouraged to see how much he has been trying.”

Not that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are rekindling their romance anytime soon. Earlier this month, another source confirmed to Us Weekly that Kardashian has been seeing a sexy 23-year-old model named Younes Bendjima.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



