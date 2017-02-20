Kris Jenner opened up about her daughter Kim Kardashian's October 2016 Paris robbery during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, February 20. While discussing the upcoming 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager revealed how the reality series handled the aftermath of the harrowing incident.

"The first episode you're going to see is when the girls were in Miami, doing something with the Dash stores, and then the Paris incident happened," Jenner, 61, said. "It was devastating."

"When we started filming again and started getting up and running, obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the same street," she continued. "We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think, to just explain to us and walk us through [the robbery]."

Kardashian, 36, was robbed of more than $10 million in jewelry while tied up and held at gunpoint inside her private residence in Paris in October 2016. Production on the family's E! reality series was briefly put on hold in the aftermath. "Kim's well-being is our core focus right now," an E! spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. Ten suspects have been charged so far in association with the crime. Kardashian testified in a New York City courthouse earlier this month.

Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday's episode that reliving the ordeal on KUWTK has been difficult for the family. "Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical," she said of watching the footage. "I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But it's remarkable to listen to [Kim] tell the story."

The businesswoman explained that her daughter chose to openly discuss the robbery to "bring some awareness." She also noted that the incident changed the way the Kardashian-Jenner clan "live our lives and the way we take care of our kids and my grandchildren."

"It's just riveting. I was watching it and I was bawling when I saw it," Jenner added. "I just saw some of it. I couldn't even watch the whole thing. It was such an upsetting time. … It chokes me up every time I think about it."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on E! Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

